Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,273 Shares of Knowles Corporation $KN

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,823 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 50,273 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Knowles worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in Knowles by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 3,500 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Knowles

In related news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $111,986.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,357.79. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 142,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $4,749,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 883,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,383,656.75. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 173,058 shares of company stock worth $5,809,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KN

Knowles Trading Down 2.3%

Knowles stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Knowles had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Knowles Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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