Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 201,303 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD - Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,683 shares of the company's stock after selling 201,303 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 117.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 90,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 138,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 874,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,769,000 after buying an additional 36,756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 80,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 247,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETD. Zacks Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ethan Allen Interiors presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $543.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Ethan Allen Interiors's revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Ethan Allen Interiors's payout ratio is presently 98.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc NYSE: ETD is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

Further Reading

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