Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 84,138 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,579 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,138 shares during the period. Mirion Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mirion Technologies worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,327 shares of the company's stock worth $707,530,000 after buying an additional 6,651,735 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $83,707,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796,833 shares of the company's stock worth $111,574,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 713.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,617,252 shares of the company's stock worth $56,349,000 after buying an additional 2,295,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

MIR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.16 and a beta of 1.03. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.Mirion Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Melius Research upgraded Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MIR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $435,163.48. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

See Also

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