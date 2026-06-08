Holowesko Partners Ltd. Buys 127,400 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 155.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up 8.8% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $25,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $150.18 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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