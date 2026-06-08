Holowesko Partners Ltd. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm makes up 9.2% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $26,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $215.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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