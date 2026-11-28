State Street Corp trimmed its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,258,407 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,774,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.66% of Home BancShares worth $260,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 490.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Home BancShares in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home BancShares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home BancShares by 62.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

In other Home BancShares news, Director John W. Allison II sold 13,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $405,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 636,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,133,039.70. This trade represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Home BancShares from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home BancShares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Home BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Home BancShares Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. Home BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.42 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Home BancShares's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Home BancShares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Home BancShares Profile

Home BancShares, Inc. is an Arkansas-based bank holding company and the parent of Centennial Bank. Established in 1998, the company provides banking services to individuals, businesses and public-sector customers through its banking subsidiary. Centennial Bank offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, mortgage services, and digital banking. Its lending and business services also include real estate financing and treasury management. The company serves customers in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and Texas.

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