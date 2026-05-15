Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,598 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 158,025 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $146,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $791,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,879 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $388,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $12,322,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,413 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 424.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $242,865,000 after purchasing an additional 933,694 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1%

Honeywell International stock opened at $217.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50-day moving average price is $226.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.76 and a 52 week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.Honeywell International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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