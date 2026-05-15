Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,746 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $27,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $15,844,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.76 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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