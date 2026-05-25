Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,732 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $227.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.67. The company has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.76 and a 12 month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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