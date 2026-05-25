Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,589,982 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 224,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.57% of Honeywell International worth $700,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $227.92 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.76 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $223.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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