HORAN Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

HORAN Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 104.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,754 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of HORAN Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $332.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $332.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $327.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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