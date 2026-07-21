HORAN Wealth LLC Buys 6,960 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 100.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,979 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $671,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 13,447 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,351 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $21,942,000 after buying an additional 109,631 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company's stock.

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Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $180.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $194.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $201.00 target price (up from $191.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

Further Reading

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