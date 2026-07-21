HORAN Wealth LLC Buys 7,195 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

HORAN Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 103.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 0.9% of HORAN Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6%

NOC stock opened at $524.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $493.84 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $537.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $2.47 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Northrop Grumman from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $745.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $676.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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