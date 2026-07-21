HORAN Wealth LLC Buys 7,278 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2%

TMO stock opened at $526.04 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.36 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $602.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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