HORAN Wealth LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,724 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $341.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $254.66 and a 52-week high of $382.97. The business's 50 day moving average price is $337.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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