HORAN Wealth LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,724 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.89.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace
Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced the world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, BETA Technologies, and Boeing, reinforcing its leadership in next-generation propulsion technology and boosting the company’s long-term growth story. Article: GE Aerospace Partners with NASA, BETA Technologies, and Boeing on World's First High-Altitude Hybrid Electric Flight
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and CFM signed an MOU with IndiGo for 1,000+ LEAP-1A engines, signaling a potentially record engine order that would support future revenue and backlog growth. Article: IndiGo and CFM sign MOU paving the way to a record agreement for 1,000+ LEAP-1A engines
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 from $335 and kept an overweight rating, which can help sentiment by signaling further upside from current levels. Article: GE Aerospace price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s GEnx-1B engine surpassed 50 million flight hours in record time, highlighting strong reliability, customer adoption, and recurring services demand. Article: GEnx-1B Engines Surpass 50 Million Flight Hours
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles and commentary also emphasized GE Aerospace’s large backlog, strong second-quarter results, and aggressive buyback program, which support the stock’s long-term valuation but are less immediate trading catalysts. Article: General Electric (GE) Beats Q2 Expectations And Raises 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Supply-chain and parts-delivery constraints remain a risk for GE Aerospace, with management noting that the company is still working through production bottlenecks despite strong demand. Article: General Electric (GE) Beats Q2 Expectations And Raises 2026 Outlook
GE Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of GE opened at $341.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $254.66 and a 52-week high of $382.97. The business's 50 day moving average price is $337.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 22.14%.
About GE Aerospace
(Free Report
)
GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
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