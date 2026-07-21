HORAN Wealth LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,040 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.29.

View Our Latest Report on Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $285.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $207.08 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.Nordson's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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