HORAN Wealth LLC Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. HORAN Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm's 50 day moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day moving average is $78.08. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $168.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,913,202.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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