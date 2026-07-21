HORAN Wealth LLC Purchases 2,608 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

HORAN Wealth LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $167,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $509.21 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.89 and a 200 day moving average of $572.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $607.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin introduced PAC-3 ACE, a lower-cost interceptor designed to capture growing air-defense demand and compete with low-cost weapons from startups. Reuters article on cheaper Patriot interceptors

Lockheed Martin introduced PAC-3 ACE, a lower-cost interceptor designed to capture growing air-defense demand and compete with low-cost weapons from startups. Positive Sentiment: The new PAC-3 ACE and MORFIUS X-Rotor products could expand Lockheed Martin’s addressable market in air and drone defense as global conflict drives demand for more interceptors and counter-swarm systems. PR Newswire article on PAC-3 ACE

The new PAC-3 ACE and MORFIUS X-Rotor products could expand Lockheed Martin’s addressable market in air and drone defense as global conflict drives demand for more interceptors and counter-swarm systems. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is looking for revenue growth in Lockheed Martin’s Q2 results, supported by a strong defense backlog, but margins may take longer to recover. Zacks article on buying before earnings

Wall Street is looking for revenue growth in Lockheed Martin’s Q2 results, supported by a strong defense backlog, but margins may take longer to recover. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are also focused on Q2 metric projections ahead of earnings, with investors watching for signs of execution and backlog conversion. Zacks article on Q2 projections

Analysts are also focused on Q2 metric projections ahead of earnings, with investors watching for signs of execution and backlog conversion. Negative Sentiment: Lockheed Martin’s hypersonic missile program is facing production issues and quality-defect concerns, adding execution risk to a major defense program. Yahoo Finance article on hypersonic delays

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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