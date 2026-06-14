Horizon Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 189.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,023,795,000 after buying an additional 638,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after buying an additional 323,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after buying an additional 234,649 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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