Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. Micron Technology accounts for 1.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $981.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $737.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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