Horizon Investments LLC Has $132,000 Stake in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 12,724 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in Brink's were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brink's by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Brink's by 3.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,098 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Brink's during the first quarter worth $257,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brink's during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Brink's by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,953 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company's stock.

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Brink's Stock Performance

Shares of Brink's stock opened at $107.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.89. Brink's Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brink's Company will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Brink's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Brink's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brink's from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Brink's from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink's from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Brink's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brink's

Brink's Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

Further Reading

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