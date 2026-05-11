Horizon Investments LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,854 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 37,567 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in Matador Resources were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $37.14 and a 1 year high of $66.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $871.57 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Further Reading

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