Horizon Investments LLC Sells 17,478 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,478 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company's stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dollar General by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,703 shares of the company's stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 102,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of DG stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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