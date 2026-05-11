Horizon Investments LLC Sells 3,426 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD - Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in TopBuild were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 239 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,835 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $21,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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TopBuild Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $427.47 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $273.87 and a 52-week high of $559.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.00.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 8.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $496.00 price target (up from $487.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $440.00 price target on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $466.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild's core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

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