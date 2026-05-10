Horizon Investments LLC Trims Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,752 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,884 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.07 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Securities began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at $36,097,756.44. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $413,673.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,327 shares of company stock worth $2,734,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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