Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,580 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 2.0%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.89. The company has a market cap of $616.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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