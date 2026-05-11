Horizon Wealth Management LLC Has $44.16 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,884 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 6.9% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $44,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $827,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $741,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $710.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $486.20 and a 1 year high of $711.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $615.95 and a 200-day moving average of $616.05.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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