Horizon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,925 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 634.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,332 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $237.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.36 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.90 and a 200-day moving average of $217.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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