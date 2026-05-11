Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 91,175 Shares of Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL - Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,150 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 1.15% of Seadrill worth $24,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDRL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seadrill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,807,933 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Seadrill by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,556 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seadrill by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seadrill by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seadrill from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Seadrill from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised Seadrill from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SDRL

Seadrill Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:SDRL opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.25. Seadrill Limited has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $50.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.36 million. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Seadrill Profile

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

Further Reading

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