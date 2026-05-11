Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Position in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) by 211.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,689 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.14% of Core Natural Resources worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Core Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core Natural Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Core Natural Resources by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core Natural Resources by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Core Natural Resources by 666.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company's stock.

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Core Natural Resources Price Performance

CNR stock opened at $84.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $899.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Core Natural Resources

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $4,122,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,000. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 3,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $348,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $567,127.80. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,560 shares of company stock worth $5,118,890. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Core Natural Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Natural Resources this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNR shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Core Natural Resources

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

See Also

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