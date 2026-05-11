Hosking Partners LLP Sells 39,894 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,156 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,894 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $170.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $266.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

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About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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