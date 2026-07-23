Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163,958 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 274,642 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.32% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $41,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.25 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HST

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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