Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099,190 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 630,832 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.45% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $59,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 543.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 166,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $23,632,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 141,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,169,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,465,000 after buying an additional 639,695 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus set a $27.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.95.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report).

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