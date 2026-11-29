Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,201,923 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,216,966 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $340,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $3,711,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 210,309 shares of the company's stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,027 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 92,659 shares of the company's stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,293 shares of the company's stock worth $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 423,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan Tyrrell sold 50,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 563,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,289,403.38. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 13,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $341,674.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,391.96. The trade was a 84.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 160,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,236 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.8%

HST stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock's 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Host Hotels & Resorts News Roundup

Investors following HST have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its EPS estimates across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $2.21 from $2.17, FY2027 to $2.18 from $2.12, and FY2028 to $2.20 from $2.17. It also raised several quarterly forecasts. Broad upward revisions may support investor expectations for earnings growth. MarketBeat report

Zacks Research increased its EPS estimates across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $2.21 from $2.17, FY2027 to $2.18 from $2.12, and FY2028 to $2.20 from $2.17. It also raised several quarterly forecasts. Broad upward revisions may support investor expectations for earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks article compares HST with Public Storage (PSA) for value investors, but the provided headline does not say which stock it favors or give details that indicate a new catalyst for HST. Zacks comparison article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $26.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts. Its properties are located primarily in the United States, along with select international markets. The company works with hotel brands and operators to manage and market its properties, including brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. Its business focuses on hotel real estate ownership and asset management rather than directly operating most of its hotels.

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