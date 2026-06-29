Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Stock Holdings Increased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,453 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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