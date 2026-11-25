Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675,344 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,471,275 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.39% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $59,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12,526.1% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 42,528.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5%

HST opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on HST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 50,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 563,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,289,403.38. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sourav Ghosh sold 93,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,324,047.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 418,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,353,319.72. The trade was a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 160,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,236 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts. Its properties serve business and leisure travelers and are located primarily in the United States, with additional properties in international markets. The company's hotels are operated under a range of well-known brands, including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and Four Seasons. Host generally relies on brand companies and other third-party operators to manage its properties, while focusing on hotel ownership and real estate investment.

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