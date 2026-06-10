Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,253 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 64,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Houlihan Lokey worth $73,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company's stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $210.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.40. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.41 and a 1-year high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 16.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $941,378.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,378.90. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,700. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 22.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Houlihan Lokey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Houlihan Lokey wasn't on the list.

While Houlihan Lokey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here