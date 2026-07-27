Hound Partners LLC Has $116.84 Million Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,514,839 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 985,772 shares during the quarter. Carnival makes up about 14.6% of Hound Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Carnival worth $116,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 2,954.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 19,851,000 shares of the company's stock worth $60,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201,000 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $429,448,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 2,432.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Carnival by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,159,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066,336 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 1,619.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,132,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Carnival Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CCL opened at $26.36 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Carnival from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCL

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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