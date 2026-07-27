Hound Partners LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $420.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.00 and a 200 day moving average of $345.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $461.62. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 59.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler set a $477.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $429.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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