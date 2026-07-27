Hound Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Hound Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,099 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 80,596 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hound Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayban purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $222.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrow Electronics

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $212.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $237.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.02.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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