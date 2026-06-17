Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 44,139 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,892 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 0.05% of Celsius worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 314.3% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 125,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly bought 8,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Celsius's revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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