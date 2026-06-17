Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,504 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $188.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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