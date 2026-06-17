Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 6,339 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,775 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up 1.0% of Howe & Rusling Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $14,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 3,294.5% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,779 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,510 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 64,256 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Stock Up 0.7%

MCD stock opened at $287.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.58 and a 200 day moving average of $306.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.85 and a 52 week high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald's has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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