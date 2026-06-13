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Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,864 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
O'Reilly Automotive logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Howland Capital Management boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, buying 18,864 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 485,741 shares worth about $44.3 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with several other investors also increasing positions and hedge funds/institutions owning about 85% of the stock overall.
  • O'Reilly reported solid quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.72 versus $0.69 expected and revenue of $4.56 billion, while analysts maintain a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a $112.25 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,741 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $44,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $50,502,000 after buying an additional 444,371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ORLY opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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