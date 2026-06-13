Howland Capital Management LLC Has $25.28 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,896 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $25,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CVX opened at $186.96 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $214.71. The business's fifty day moving average is $188.75 and its 200-day moving average is $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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