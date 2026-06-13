Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,175 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $612.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.25 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $692.11 and a 200 day moving average of $738.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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