Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 47,500 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,030 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nebius Group worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 696.5% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 13,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nebius Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,280 shares of the company's stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.25.

View Our Latest Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Trading Up 4.6%

NBIS stock opened at $232.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $278.84. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total value of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 80,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,101,540.06. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379.

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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