Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $46,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:TEL opened at $210.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $252.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's 50 day moving average is $214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.63.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. TE Connectivity's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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