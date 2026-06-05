Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 599,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Howmet Aerospace worth $564,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,964,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,525,206,000 after acquiring an additional 278,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,316,277,000 after buying an additional 221,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,545,000 after acquiring an additional 255,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $1,793,698,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HWM opened at $249.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $250.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here