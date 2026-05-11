Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company's stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $270.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.56. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $280.74. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HWM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $281.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Howmet Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Howmet reported first-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.22, both above Wall Street estimates, with revenue up 19% year over year and record cash generation. Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Howmet reported first-quarter revenue of $2.31 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.22, both above Wall Street estimates, with revenue up 19% year over year and record cash generation. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in demand and profitability; guidance now implies stronger EPS and revenue than analysts expected. Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised full-year 2026 guidance, signaling confidence in demand and profitability; guidance now implies stronger EPS and revenue than analysts expected. Positive Sentiment: Several firms turned more optimistic on the stock, including BNP Paribas Exane, which reaffirmed an outperform rating and lifted its price target to $340 from $265, and Susquehanna and BTIG, which also raised targets. Analyst update via Benzinga

Several firms turned more optimistic on the stock, including BNP Paribas Exane, which reaffirmed an outperform rating and lifted its price target to $340 from $265, and Susquehanna and BTIG, which also raised targets. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted a breakout in the shares after the earnings beat and upgraded outlook, reinforcing the view that demand is driving the company’s growth narrative. Howmet Aerospace scores breakout after demand-fueled beat, lifted guidance

Coverage highlighted a breakout in the shares after the earnings beat and upgraded outlook, reinforcing the view that demand is driving the company’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Howmet also completed the acquisition of Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, which expands its aerospace footprint and adds to its long-term growth story, though the immediate stock impact is less clear. Howmet Aerospace Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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